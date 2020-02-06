Alice Lloyd Eagles name Cornett as Men’s Basketball Coach

Alice Lloyd College has named Scott Cornett as the head men’s basketball coach for the 2020-21 season. He was named as interim head coach at the beginning of this season.

Cornett, an alumnus of ALC, played both basketball and baseball during his college career. The Eagle mentor has served as either a head coach or assistant coach in both sports for many years. Long time veteran Coach Gary D. Stepp will serve as Associate Head Basketball Coach for the Eagles.

The Eagles are currently in 3rd place in their division of the NAIA’s River States Conference.

In addition, Cornett will continue to serve the college in his capacity as the head men’s baseball coach, a position he has held for 30 years. His assistant David Hatfield will now serve as his Associate Head Baseball Coach.