After sweeping the AAC, Union's basketball teams prepare for NAIA National Tournament

The Union College Bulldogs swept the Appalachian Athletic Conference basketball titles, putting both of them in the NAIA Division II Tournament.

The men's team won their seventh straight regular season title, and their seventh straight tournament title after an 84-81 thriller of Montreat College on a Blake Ervin game-winning three. The Bulldogs take on St. Francis in the first round of the NAIA Divison II Tournament as a 3-seed.

"It feels good. It's hard to do, it's not easy so when you do it, it's a great accomplishment," Senior Jakobe Wharton said.

"It's an honor, I mean for me for sure," Freshman and former Knox Central standout Markelle Turner added. "Being a freshman, coming in with these great group of guys, high expectations and just fulfilling our dreams and winning the conference."

"Expectation is to win. To just try your hardest isn't good enough anymore," Senior Richard Brown said on keeping the conference title streak alive. "You just gotta have results."

"I let them know the last few weeks of the season that if we were gonna qualify to compete for a national title, we need to win our regular season," Head Coach Kevin Burton said. "To do so, we had to win out and that's exactly what they did. That's pretty impressive to know what's in front of you and accomplish it."

The Bulldogs take on 6-seed St. Francis in the first round of the tournament at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12th.

The women's team made it a clean sweep, winning 60-46 over Milligan College. The last time a school swept the AAC was 2014, when Union did it. The women's team hopes that their camaraderie will help them as they hope to keep their season going.

"We've been together from the beginning, and like to see us improve and work so hard and then it all pays off," Junior Guard Brooke Hammonds said on winning the conference title.

"Like I'm happy for myself, but watching my teammates, like Brooke said, progress and just get better and better, and how we just love playing for each other," Junior Forward Chariss Wilson explained.

"Basketball brings us close like as teammates, but knowing that these memories will last forever is what keeps us going and stuff," Junior Forward Logan Calvert added.

(Katrina Johnson, Junior Forward, 024-029): "These are the memories we get to tell our kids, 'Like oh yeah, we won. Now look, now you guys are doing it,'" Katrina Johnson said, a junior forward and Bell County native.

The women's team takes on 2-seed Taylor University in the first round on Wednesday, March 11th at 1 p.m.