A Rowe family affair: Rodney and Lonnie Rowe share the sideline at Shelby Valley as head coaches

Rodney Rowe is back in the saddle again. After a two-year hiatus, Rodney Rowe is back on the sidelines as he was named Shelby Valley's new head basketball coach.

"When the job came open I was just so excited," Rodney Rowe said. "You know I had to pray about it as I do all my decisions, but I felt that's what the Lord wants me to do and I'm real excited."

That makes Shelby Valley an all Rowe family affair as Rodney's brother, Lonnie Rowe coaches the girls team.

"We've always had a love relationship, Doe and I have," Rodney Rowe said.

But the Wildcats have been an all Rowe affair since 1998. Rodney and Lonnie Rowe shared the same house and the same competitiveness.

"As young boys growing up, I had to sit there and watch Rodney and Todd May and all the guys playing in the backyard, and I had to sit and watch. I saw how competitive they were," Lonnie Rowe said.

They then shared the same sideline when Rodney took over at Shelby Valley as the boys head coach in 1998.

"We've actually had a really good relationship working together," Lonnie Rowe said. "I was an assistant coach for many years and I coached the feeder school and tried to prepare the kids for high school."

The two share a lot in common, which is obvious growing up as brothers. One of these commonalities is the same coaching philosophy.

"It's not about him, it's not about me, it's all about our kids, you know," Rodney Rowe explained. "We want to do what's best for the kids in the Shelby Valley area."

It's one that helped the Lady Kats to a 15th Region All 'A' title and 59th District championship this season.

"Our culture is a winning environment, sharing the basketball. It's not about one particular player and it never will be," Lonnie Rowe said.

It's the same one that Rodney used to get him 515 overall wins and five total region championships. The philosophy comes from a man that both men love and respect.

"A lot of that goes back to our father who loved basketball and what Doe said, the culture about playing the right way," Rodney said. "There's a right way to play, and there's a wrong way to play."

The two hope to carry on that tradition as they step on to the sidelines, both as head coaches for the first time.