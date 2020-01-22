North Laurel Freshman who records quadruple-double earns Player of the Week

North Laurel freshman Reed Sheppard has earned Player of the Week honors after recording a quadruple-double Friday night.

The freshman's father, Jeff, and mother, Stacey, both played for Kentucky.

Sheppard had 24 Points, 10 Rebounds, 10 Steals, and 14 assists.

"My teammates kept talking to me about it and then at the beginning of the fourth quarter I think you're a couple of rebounds away from a triple-double so then at the fourth quarter I went out and tried to get as many rebounds as I could so it was a pretty fun game," said Sheppard.

Did we mention he is only a freshman?

