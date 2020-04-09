2020 Kentucky-Indiana All-Star games canceled

The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star game became the latest sporting event to take a hit due to COVID-19. In a statement, the KABC announced that the games would be canceled and the Region Players of the Year would be considered representatives for the game. Here’s the full statement:

“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak eliminating the possibility for Kentucky All-Star Tryouts, the KABC would like to announce that the KABC Regional Players of the Year, as voted on this season by our coaches, will be the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Teams for 2020. Congratulations to each of these boys and girls players on being voted Regional Players of the Year and Kentucky All-Stars!

Because of this -- the KABC, in conjunction with the Indiana All-Star Director, has been forced to cancel the 2020 Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games originally scheduled for June 5th. Questions regarding the KY/IN All-Star game can be directed to Kayla VanHoose by replying to this e-mail or Scott Chalk at scott.chalk@outlook.com.

On a more hopeful note, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation has rescheduled the 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony for June 28, 2020 at the Marriott Griffin Gate Hotel in Lexington. All the boys and girls KABC Regional Players of the Year will be recognized as Kentucky All-Stars, receive their POY Awards and with great pleasure, the titles of Mr. and Miss Basketball of Kentucky will be awarded! The event was originally scheduled for April, 5 2020 but had to be postponed to adhere to CDC policies to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. "It is of great importance to us, to be able to host some type of celebratory event for these candidates and student athletes who have had so many opportunities for celebration taken from them at the end of their senior season," said KLEF Executive Director, Lindy Lamkin. "We will continue to monitor the situation and make any adjustments necessary according to CDC guidelines, but we hope to be able to provide a celebration at the end of this, for our basketball community to come together at last to have one final celebration before sending these student athletes off to start their college careers." More information about the event is also available at www.mrandmisskybasketball.com or www.kylionseye.org. To keep up with details as they are released, please follow the social media pages of Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball or the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and the KABC.”