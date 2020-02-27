2019-2020 13th Region Hall of Fame class announced

The 13th Region announced its 2019-2020 Hall of Fame class. Here are the inductees on the boys' side. The inductees will be honored on Monday, March 9th before the boys' 13th Region title game.

Players

Ben Madon (Bell County)

Mitchell Madden (Jackson County)

Michael Jones (Harlan)

Todd Cox (Harlan)

James David Strange (Pineville)

Greg Coldiron (Cawood)

Lewis Morris (Cumberland)

Walt Allen (South Laurel)

Jerry Bird (Corbin)

Rick Jones (Corbin)

Gary Gregory (Clay County)

Glen “Skimp” Campbell (Clay County)

Johnny “Birdie” Clawson (Whitley County)

Benjamin Franklin, Jr. (Oneida Baptist)

Coaches

Bruce Morris (Jackson County)

Harold Cole (Knox Central)

Gerald Foley (Corbin)

Larry Gritton, Sr. (Oneida Baptist)

Larry Tom Davis (Middlesboro)

Steve Wright (South Laurel)

J. Spyder Thurman (Clay County)

Contributors

Marie Rader (Jackson County)

Nick Greiwe (Corbin)

Forcht Bank (Knox Central)

Bingham Tire (Knox Central)

Tim Bargo (First Priority/North Laurel/Regional Supporter)

JoAnne Gregory (Clay County)

Here are the inductees on the girls' side. The inductees will be honored on Saturday, March 7th before the girls' 13th Region title game.

Players

Kim Adams Allison (Harlan)

Hope Peace Akins (Whitley Co.)

Krissy Hatfield Delaney (Harlan)

Kara Erslan (Barbourville)

Jayme Gilbert (Clay Co.)

Lauren Hale (Middlesboro)

Whitney Jackson (Clay Co.)

Carla Kersey (Williamsburg)

Maci Morris (Bell Co.)

Corean Wells Rougeux (Corbin)

Chelsey Smith (Pineville)

Kourtney Tyra (Jackson Co.)

Lauren Wombles (South Laurel)

Coaches

Roy Bowling (North Laurel)

Debbie Green (Harlan Co., Middlesboro)

Richard Jones (Lynn Camp)

Ray Martin (Williamsburg)

Jennifer Parsons (Corbin)

Larry Sizemore (Clay County)

Konnie Snyder (South Laurel)

Contributors

Joe Burchell (Clay Co.)

Rick Campbell (Williamsburg)

Les Dixon (Journalist)

Jimmy Durham (North Laurel)

Paula Goodin (Pineville)