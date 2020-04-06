1998 Mr. Basketball starts new way for players to learn during pandemic

With the KHSAA on a dead period and many facilities shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is hard for high school and college athletes to stay in shape or improve their skills. But 1998 Mr. Basketball J.R. VanHoose is trying to do what he can to help.

“You know the reason you get into coaching is for the kids,” said VanHoose. “I decided to start a post-school.”

On March 11 VanHoose, with the help of his wife Kayla, started J.R. VanHoose’s post player school.

“There was a lot of interest. People wanting individual workouts, I was doing group sessions as well. So it was really starting to take off pretty quick,” said VanHoose.

Within a week, in-person instruction was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It came to a point where we just couldn’t do anything,” said VanHoose.

Starting Monday, VanHoose changed up his approach, announcing he will be uploading a drill each week all from where his success started 30 years ago.

“When I grew up, you just went out and shot baskets in your driveway. Hot or cold. Rain or mud. You put in the work out there. I think kids that want to get better want to do that and I just hope some of these things that I am going to be putting out in the next couple of weeks are going to actually help build their skills a little bit," said VanHoose. “It doesn’t even have to be big sized kids. Guards can benefit from the footwork and the skills around the basket.”

You can watch the drills or find more information at J.R. VanHoose Post Player School on FaceBook and Twitter.