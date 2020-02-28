14th Region girls' tournament set

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After finishing up their district tournaments on Thursday, the 14th Region drew on Friday to set up the girls' tournament for the coming week. The tournament will be at Letcher Central High School.
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 2nd
- Knott Central vs. Wolfe County - 6:30 PM
- Leslie County vs. Owsley County - 8:15 PM
Tuesday, March 3rd
- Jackson City vs. Letcher Central - 6:30 PM
- Estill County vs. Hazard - 8:15 PM
Semifinals
Friday, March 6th
Monday night winners - 6:30 PM
Tuesday night winners - 8:15 PM
Championship
Saturday, March 7th - 7 PM