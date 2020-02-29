12th Region sets bracket for boys' and girls' tournaments

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) -- The 12th Region tournament should provide a number of entertaining match-ups this coming week on both sides. The brackets were set on both sides on Saturday. Both tournaments will be held at Pulaski County.
Girls
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 2nd
East Jessamine vs. Danville - 6:30 PM
Casey County vs. No. 2 Southwestern - 8 PM
Tuesday, March 3rd
Wayne County vs. Mercer County - 6:30 PM
Garrard County vs. No. 7 Rockcastle County - 8 PM
Semifinals
Friday, March 6th
6:30 PM and 8 PM
Championship
Saturday March 7th - 7 PM
--
Boys
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 4th
No. 4 Pulaski County vs. Lincoln County - 6:30 PM
Southwestern vs. West Jessamine- 8 PM
Thursday, March 5th
East Jessamine vs. No. 3 Somerset - 6:30 PM
Danville vs. Wayne County - 8 PM
Semifinals
Monday, March 9th
6:30 PM and 8 PM
Championship
Tuesday, March 10th - 7 PM