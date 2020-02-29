12th Region sets bracket for boys' and girls' tournaments

The 12th Region tournament should provide a number of entertaining match-ups this coming week on both sides. The brackets were set on both sides on Saturday. Both tournaments will be held at Pulaski County.

Girls

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 2nd

East Jessamine vs. Danville - 6:30 PM

Casey County vs. No. 2 Southwestern - 8 PM

Tuesday, March 3rd

Wayne County vs. Mercer County - 6:30 PM

Garrard County vs. No. 7 Rockcastle County - 8 PM

Semifinals

Friday, March 6th

6:30 PM and 8 PM

Championship

Saturday March 7th - 7 PM

--

Boys

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 4th

No. 4 Pulaski County vs. Lincoln County - 6:30 PM

Southwestern vs. West Jessamine- 8 PM

Thursday, March 5th

East Jessamine vs. No. 3 Somerset - 6:30 PM

Danville vs. Wayne County - 8 PM

Semifinals

Monday, March 9th

6:30 PM and 8 PM

Championship

Tuesday, March 10th - 7 PM