Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering the NFL draft. Tagovailoa, who had surgery on his right hip in November, announced his decision Monday.

He ended two months of speculation regarding the star quarterback's plans as he tries to return from a serious injury. He was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick before the injury Nov. 16 against Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa said during a news conference that he's optimistic he'll be able to play next season, but said it's hard to predict how high he'll be drafted.

