UPDATE: Pike County COVID-19 case is an employee at Pikeville Medical Center

Update, 3:45 p.m.

Officials at Pikeville Medical Center released new details on cases in Pike and Perry Counties Wednesday afternoon.

They confirmed the Pike County patient is an employee at PMC.

The 28-year-old man "was tested due to possible COVID-19 exposure from an employee from another healthcare facility," according to a news release. "The test was reported as positive."

They were not able to tell us at what healthcare facility that person contracted the virus, nor if that employee may have been in contact with any patients.

PMC officials did confirm that the employee is not a physician.

The employee is quarantined at home and is reported to be doing well.

The release also stated that the 79-year-old Perry County man who tested positive for the virus was tested and is being treated at Pikeville Medical Center.

Officials with PMC said the two cases are unrelated.

Original Story

Health officials in Pike County confirmed the county's first coronavirus case.

They made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday.

Details are limited right now, but we do know the patient is a 28-year-old man.

He is in self-isolation.

Kentucky has 591 confirmed cases of the virus and 17 deaths.

This story is developing and will be updated.