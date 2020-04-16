Family of five 'lost everything' as winds knocked tree into home

We are still seeing more and more of the damage left behind by Sunday night's storm. Some may not have power until Sunday, but in Letcher County, one family is not focused on getting power, but finding a new home.

"Yeah, I thank God we weren’t there," said Rachel Sizemore, looking at her home.

Sunday night's winds howled around her home. She's lived at the same place outside of Blackey for 15 years.

"The wind coming through the walls I mean I could just hear it, and I opened the door, looked out and just listened and it sounded like a train coming through the hills," said Samuel Sizemore, her husband.

It was the loud noise outside that prompted them to leave Sunday night. When they came back, a large tree had landed right on their home, making it unlivable.

"We lost everything. It threw wood out my daughter's room, it destroyed everything my little ones had, toys, diapers, clothes," Rachel added.

The family is already financially struggling, they had to pick between truck and home insurance.

"We didn’t think nothing like this would ever happen, so we choose truck insurance," Rachel added.

They have three kids, the oldest is 12 and the youngest is only four months old.

They have hunkered down at their home during the past month due to the pandemic.

"My husband for severe asthma and I high have high blood pressure which is hypertension so during the coronavirus we stayed home, and to know we don’t have safety anymore and my kids don’t have a home," she added.

Where the kids would have been if they stayed home, was where the tree came through, so the family is counting their blessings.

"Very blessed," Rachel said.

"Because we still got all of our lives," Samuel mentioned.

"My little kids would have been killed," she added.