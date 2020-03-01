Community says final goodbyes to advocate Anita Franklin

Friends, family and community members attended the funeral of Anita Franklin, an anti-violence advocate, on Saturday.

Sister station WKYT reports she became an activist after her son Antonio was killed by a stray bullet. Franklin died earlier this week, and her funeral was held inside church crowded with people.

Hundreds sat in the pews to remember her life.

The anti-violence advocate impacted people not only in Lexington, but across the Commonwealth and country.

Governor Andy Beshear, former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and current Mayor Linda Gorton all talked in honor of Franklin.

"Like so many of you, Secretary Gray reminded me of the first time I met Anita, and I did not know her at all but it was about a year after she lost Antonio. and what did she do? She wrapped me in that big bear hug that many of you have had, and hugged me tight and said, 'I'm so happy to know you.' She was that way," said Mayor Linda Gorton.