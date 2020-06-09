Advertisement

Asymptomatic COVID-19 spread appears to be far less, WHO guidance reads

(WSAZ)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New guidance from the World Health Organization reads that the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 may be rarer than once was thought.

In the report, WHO officials say the spread of COVID-19 is primarily from respiratory droplets, such as sneezing and coughing. That spread is most likely to occur when people are standing within about three feet of each other and not wearing proper PPE.

WHO also says coming in contact with a surface near the infected person's environment (home, work) allows for exposure also.

The guidance goes on to read that most of the novel coronavirus cases they are seeing come from symptomatic people who are in close contact with others.

The range of spread from asymptomatic patients could be anywhere between 6-percent and 41-percent.

Asymptomatic people can still spread the virus, but it is "far less likely."

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Cumberland Gap National Park rangers searching for vehicle break-in suspects

Updated: 28 minutes ago
As Cumberland Gap National Historic Park is reopening, park rangers are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins in the park.

Eastern Kentucky News

Floyd County closing spring with community cleanup

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Floyd County Fiscal Court is asking for the community's help to clean up the community as spring comes to a close.

News

Cane Kitchen serves 100,000 meals to the youth

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Floyd County closing spring with community cleanup 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Floyd County Spring Clean-up continuse through Saturday.

News

CANE Kitchen hits 100,000 meals

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Sports

“Everything is different” Kentucky’s Josh Paschal talks about the teams return to workouts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The team returned to practiced facilities in a limit capacity on Monday following social distancing guidelines and other precautions

News

Pike Central new basketball coaches

Updated: 1 hours ago
They’re both looking forward to a fresh start, with a new group of kids and staff.

State

UK grad, now Louisville professor talks about racial issues & recent protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As protests continue, one University of Kentucky graduate and current University of Louisville professor is weighing in on the movement.

Regional

Cumberland Gap National Park opens visitor center

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are only 10 people allowed inside at a time currently.

Regional

Tennessee State Fair is off, some events still being planned

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee State Fair was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with officials citing concerns about meeting health care restrictions and recommendations as a major point of concern.

State

Governor Beshear announces 245 new cases, five new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Governor Beshear provided another COVID-19 update Tuesday, as well as address the deadly shooting of David McAtee.