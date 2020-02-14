Zero to Hero: American Red Cross looking to train new disaster volunteers

The American Red Cross of Eastern Kentucky is looking for new volunteers to help with disaster relief.

Red Cross disaster volunteers are trained to respond to all types of disasters. The "Zero to Hero" training program will train those interested in volunteering in basic skills.

The training program will be in Hazard on February 22 at the First Presbyterian Church at 160 Broadway Street. Training starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

To register, contact Racheal Greer at 606-331-1097 by February 19.