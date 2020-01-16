'You're bringing Pikeville back': Pikeville Main Street 2D project moves forward through AARP grant

Pikeville Main Street Program announced a project in 2018 that plans to revitalize the streetscape of Pikeville's Second Street and Division Street. Now the first phase of that project is complete.

A $30,000 AARP Community Challenge grant was awarded to the city, which was used to update the plaza outside of the Appalachian Center for the Arts. A unique seating layout was added, which is also expected to double as an entertainment space.

Main Street Director Minta Trimble said the step toward phase two is exciting for the city. She said it is all thanks to the money provided through the grant.

"You know, it can just blow up and be such a huge investment for anyone that wants to be a part of things to come and realize that this city is making a big effort to make sure that we continue to be a trendsetter," Trimble said.

Charlotte Whitaker, Kentucky State AARP President, said the grant was the highest-awarding grant in the state this year. She said that was a testament to the grant writer and the leadership in the city.

"It's so exciting to be here today and to see where this money is going. I mean, you're bringing Pikeville back," she said.

She said the AARP grants are about making communities stronger and she believes Pikeville is using the funds to do that.

"That's what we're about," Whitaker said. "We just think it's the right thing to do. We believe in giving back."

Trimble said the city can expect more progress with the 2D plan as funds become available.

"The whole process is to make downtown a destination," Trimble said.

She said the original designs of the streetscape are the imagination for the growth, but the 2D blueprint will likely look a little different and often more functional as it is re-imagined in the 3D world.