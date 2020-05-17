"Your dreams are never too big": Harlan native lands spot on nationally renowned team

Harlan County native Ally Alred earned her spot on the 28-time national championship Morehead State University Coed cheer squad.

“Nothing good comes easy and nothing easy is really that great."

That is the 18-year-olds motto as she worked towards becoming a collegiate athlete.

“Being a collegiate cheerleader has always been a dream of mine. I think it’s a dream of any little girl whenever you see all the crazy stunts that they do and all the exciting things," Alred said. "What a typical week would look like I would go at least two or three times a week to neighboring counties at least an hour away just to do a stunt private or just to get any extra work that I could.”

It was that hard work that became more of a lifestyle allowing her to rise to a competitive level.

“I’m just excited to get started and see what it holds. I really just wanna grow as an athlete and see where I can get."

This year tryouts for the MSU squad were held through video because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When you prepare you’re always in a gym or you’re in that environment so it was kind of hard to bring that environment to your backyard in the grass you know. But it was exciting and it was fun and it kind of gave a fun twist to the tryout process and kind of took the nerves away."

Along the way Alred had her own squad cheering from the sidelines.

"People were like messaging on my way or be like you’re gonna do great we love you. Just like little things like that it’s so true and genuine and the love that I have for my small town and the people from it it’s like I could ever begin to put into words how grateful I am for that," Alred said. “To any little girl from Eastern Kentucky your dreams are never too big and you can accomplish anything that you set your mind to."