"You matter": Perry Central Student Council spreads joy during COVID-19 pandemic

Perry Central Student Council members are visiting essential businesses that have continued to work during the pandemic.

Students are delivering candy bars with messages that say "You matter!"

Monday, Kayce Campbell stopped by WYMT.

"They matter, and their jobs never stop so we just want to thank them and our community for always doing their job and doing everything they can for our community," said Campbell, a member of the 2022 Class and PCC Student Council.

The students have stopped by places such as postal services, jails, and ambulance barns.