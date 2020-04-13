"You gotta be able to help your neighbors right now." People in Knott County rebuild after storm damage

Knott County, similar to many other counties in the region, was affected by the storm damage caused on Sunday night.

Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson was up early at 2 a.m. clearing roads in the county. He says that everyone to his knowledge is safe, but the damage will take some time to repair.

"It's a disaster right now. It's everywhere. Seems like throughout the whole county, there's trees. In every holler you wanna go in, you can find trees to clear out," Dobson says. "Best we're doing right now it trying to get traffic in and out, but it could take us up to three weeks or a month to get back to these roads to clear the debris from the dish lines and things."

People in Knott County took matters into their own hands as well in clearing out roads and storm damage. One person in Knott County, Neil Honeycutt, was clearing out his driveway on Monday afternoon.

"You really couldn't see anything. About 10 o'clock, you could hear the wind blowing. I've lived here 40 years and I never hear the wind that strong," Honeycutt said. "It probably quite around 11, 11:30, somewhere through there. Then I came out and found all these trees down, all that damage that it done. It'll probably take a month here working in the evenings and on weekends and stuff, trying to get all the trees stood up, laid down and everything cleaned up."

Honeycutt said that with this and the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to reach out and help one another.

"You know we need to try to respect the six-foot distancing all we can, but you gotta be able to help your neighbors right now."