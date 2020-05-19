You can now get a new ID as the driver license office reopens in Frankfort

People who have needed a new driver's license or ID have not had many options during the past two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Tuesday that changed with the opening of the driver's license office at the state transportation cabinet building in Frankfort.

Jonathan Jones needed a new ID after his wallet was stolen.

“Almost been a week, hard to go anywhere or do anything," said Jones.

With so many government offices closed, he didn’t have many options. But now people like him can go to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Mero Street in Frankfort.

“This was pretty easy and painless. Well established. Well handled, I think. No problem," said Jones.

The center is open for replacing lost or stolen IDs, people relocating to Kentucky from another state or people who need an ID for employment purposes.

“If you are a commercial driver and need a commercial driver’s license you can come in," said Naitore Djigbenou with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

As other re-openings, people will notice changes.

“All our employees are wearing masks, we are asking people coming in to wear masks, we are doing on-site temperature checks," said Djigbenou

There’s also a lot of cleaning and wiping down areas after each customer leaves.

“So we are really doing as much as we can to ensure the safety of people coming into our offices," said Djigbenou

Right now IDs are only being issued at the Frankfort office but the opening of offices is expected to be announced soon.

Transportation officials say the Frankfort office is not for renewing expired license unless that license expired before March 18. Any expirations after that date have been extended 90 days.

