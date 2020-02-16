Xi’s early involvement in virus outbreak raises questions

A recent speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping that has been published by state media indicates for the first time that he was leading the response to a new virus outbreak from early on in the crisis.

The publication of the Feb. 3 speech was an apparent attempt to demonstrate the Communist Party leadership acted decisively from the beginning.

It also opens Xi up to criticism over why the public was not alerted sooner.

China on Sunday reported a drop in new virus cases for the third straight day.

The National Health Commission says there were 2,009 new cases in mainland China, bringing the total to 68,500. The death toll topped 1,600.

Cost of China’s anti-virus fight rises with workers idle

Millions of Chinese workers and entrepreneurs are bearing the rising costs of an anti-virus campaign that has shut down large sections of the economy.

The government has imposed restrictions nationwide that have stalled travel and sales of real estate and autos.

The mounting toll threatens to become a political liability for the ruling Communist Party.

Local officials have been told to get back to business but are moving cautiously.

Economists say even if auto manufacturing and other industries resume operations as planned, they won’t be back to normal until at least mid-March.

US to fly home Americans stuck on quarantined ship in Japan

The U.S. says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday, but that they will face another two-week quarantine.

About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has docked at Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo.

So far, 285 people from the ship have tested positive for the new virus.

The passengers have been quarantined on the ship since Feb. 5. That 14-day quarantine is due to end Wednesday.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo says the aircraft will arrive in Japan late Sunday. After arriving in the U.S., all will need to go through another two weeks of quarantine at Air Force bases in California or Texas.

Quarantine ends for Germans; Italy to fly citizens from ship

More than 100 Germans evacuated from the hard-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, were set to end their prescribed 14-day quarantine period on Sunday.

They have been kept isolated at a military base in the southern town of Germersheim. None of them have tested positive for the disease, according to the German news agency DPA.

The viral outbreak that emerged in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally, killing 1,670.

Italy announced Sunday it will send a plane to Japan to bring back the 35 Italians aboard the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship that has had 355 passengers and crew test positive for the new virus.

Home quarantine for travelers buys time as new virus spreads

Hundreds of people in the United States and thousands around the world are in quarantine at home as authorities buy time to prepare for a possible pandemic.

Attention has focused on quarantined cruise ships and evacuees housed on U.S. air bases. But those in home quarantine also play a crucial role in slowing the spread of a new virus.

With no vaccine or medicines to prevent the disease, the best tool that health authorities have is urging travelers from China to stay home and monitor their symptoms.

Keeping those at home in quarantine for two weeks can mean delivering groceries or providing phone counseling.

