Abbey Road on the River postponed due to coronavirus

The world’s largest Beatles-inspired music festival is postponed amid concerns about the coronavirus.

The postponement was announced in a news release Monday. The event will be moved from Memorial Day weekend in May to October 8-11.

The new festival dates will coincide with what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday on October 9th.

Festivities will still take place at the Big Four Station Park, and will include Beatles merchandise, craft vendors, interactive art installations, food and bar services, and a playground and activity tent for children.

Some concerts and events will be held in the Radisson Hotel.

More details about tickets and the lineup will be announced on March 30th.