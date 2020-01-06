Woodford administrators identify culprit behind racial slur against coach

Woodford County High School administrators say they have found the student responsible for an incident brought to light this past weekend, sister station WKYT reports..

Photo Credit: WKYT

Erik Daniels, the girl's basketball coach and former Kentucky Wildcat, posted a picture on Facebook of a racial slur written on his car's rear-view window. Daniels was named head coach of the Yellow Jackets back in June.

Officials say they found the student responsible and have dealt with the situation.

"When something like this happens, we want to ensure that students understand it's not acceptable," said Woodford County Superintendent Scott Hawkins. "That there are consequences when something like this occurs."

Hawkins also praised Daniels for his handling of the situation. Daniels said he would "embrace the hate" and "let everyone else get mad."

Officials say police used surveillance footage to identify the culprit.

