Kentucky Jail hosts father-daughter dance

Fathers at the Woodford County Jail anxiously waited as their daughters arrived for a big night.

"I was excited, I almost wanted to cry," said inmate Dominick Buckler.

Sister station WKYT reports a red carpet was even rolled out for this special visit.

"When they see their girls all dressed up it makes them feel like, oh wow, this is my daughter," said Captain Charlina Foster, a jail employee.

Brittany Campbell sponsors the event through her organization, Strengthening Transformations, Inc.

"I know the importance of a father-daughter relationship," she said. Campbell said although her own father was not incarcerated, her strong bond with him helped her have healthy relationships with men in her life.

Campbell helps get the girls all dolled up with donated dresses and has a professional do their hair and makeup.

"They're seeing right now how they can be toward their kids," Foster said.

The inmates said the time they share telling stories and giving life updates is priceless.