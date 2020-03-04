Woman waters plant for 2 years, discovers it’s plastic

Caelie Wilkes was rightfully proud of her houseplant gardening skills. Not only had she managed to keep her succulent alive for a couple of years, it was beautiful. No, hold that, it was beyond beautiful. It was an “overall perfect plant,” Wilkes said in a Facebook post. “I absolutely loved my succulent.” The cruel truth wasn’t revealed until she decided to transplant it.

“I found the cutest vase, that suited it perfectly,” Wilkes said. “I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was FAKE.”

What?!?

“Tried my hardest to keep it looking it’s best, and it’s completely plastic! How did I not know this?” she asked. “I pull it from the container it’s sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top!”

That has to be a letdown.

“I feel like these last two years have been a lie.”

Wilkes admission has made her an internet sensation. She’s racked up thousands of likes, comments and shares on Facebook

A few folks also admitted to watering their own fake plants.

It’s a green thumb no matter how you earn it. Right?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.