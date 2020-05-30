Woman struck by truck during Black Lives Matter protest in Bowling Green

Protests hit Bowling Green Friday evening, in response to the recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Our sister station WBKO reports that while people were protesting outside the Bowling Green Police station, officers say a female protester was hit by a Silverado 4X4 driven by 24-year-old James Hunton of Bowling Green.

In the arrest citation, police say Hunton had plenty of room to merge into the next lane to avoid hitting protesters.

Bowling Green Police say when they asked Hunton if his vehicle hit the protester he stated, "Probably so, there were protesters blocking the (expletive) road, they deserved to be hit, anyone would."

Hunton was arrested, charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, and was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The report said the protester suffered only minor injuries.