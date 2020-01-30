Woman pleads guilty in 8-year-old murder case

A woman accused in an 8-year-old murder case pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Sister station WKYT reports Paul Brewer was shot to death inside his Montgomery County home in 2011.

Natasha Martin admitted to killing Brewer.

She was originally charged with murder and robbery but pleaded guilty to facilitation to murder and complicity to robbery.

Three people were initially charged. However, charges were dismissed against everyone except for Martin.

She is also facing charges in Powell County including drug charges and a parole violation.