A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 190 Thursday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police Master Trooper Scottie Pennington said the crash happened on the Bell/Whitley County line.

Details of the crash are limited right now.

We do not know the woman's name as police are trying to notify the next of kin.

The road was closed but is now reopened.

Pennington said no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash.

This story will be updated.