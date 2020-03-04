Woman hands out food to volunteers cleaning up after Tennessee tornadoes

The cleanup is only just beginning in Tennesse after devastating tornadoes left at least 25 dead.

In Putnam County, an hour east of Nashville, there are more than a dozen people still missing.

Sister station WKYT talked to people whoare cleaing up and some who went out of their way to help them.

Renee Olson works in production but Wednesday she was serving.

"A guy that we work with a trip on his house so we were trying to clear the alleyway behind his house and now that we're done with that we're just moving onto the rest of the community," said Olson.

She is trying to keep them going as volunteers clean up the tornado damage.

"I don't know who donated it but a local business donated pancakes and bacon that we've been handing out to all volunteers or anyone who needs a meal this morning," said Olson.

Power still is not on in the north end. It could be days before power is restored.