Woman gets visit from Kentucky royalty on last day of cancer treatment

About 50 cancer patients had seven sparkling reasons to smile Friday.

Pageant titleholders visited the UofL Health James Graham Brown Cancer Center.

Kentucky royalty handed out gifts and treats to patients like Mary Badami.

Badami was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2017, but Friday she celebrated her last day of treatment.

She wore a crown to honor the day but didn’t know other queens would be surprising her with a visit.

"It is so encouraging when people take time out and come and spend time with us and are just interested and give up their time to help our day be a little bit brighter,” Badami said.

Badami said the day also signifies the start of the healing process. She’s looking forward to getting strong enough to get back to being an active grandmother and have a feast at Joe’s Crab Shack.