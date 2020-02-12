Woman drives car into Pineville Medical Clinic

A woman is okay after she drove into the front of a local medical clinic Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation building in downtown Pineville. An elderly woman's car crashed through the front of the Pineville Medical Clinic.

We are told the driver is okay. Police said she was not under the influence.

The crash happened 10 minutes before the clinic opened, and no one in the clinic was hurt.

There is some structural damage to the clinic, and it may take several weeks to fix. For now, the doctors at the clinic will work out of the Harlan and Middlesboro clinic locations.