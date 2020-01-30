Woman, daughter injured in home explosion in Kentucky

A mother and her young daughter suffered severe burns after their home exploded in Millwood, a small community west of Leitchfield, Wednesday evening.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffens says Angela Young and her daughter Johanna, 7, were airlifted to hospitals in Louisville after it happened around 7:15 Wednesday evening.

Young’s son, A.J. Scanlon, and her father, Bremis Hudson, told WAVE 3 News at the site that the home’s gas tank had been filled around 3 p.m., but the gas serviceman reported smelling gas on the property after filling it up. Hudson told his daughter when she returned home from work around 7 p.m. not to stay at the house overnight in case there was a gas leak.

Scanlon and Hudson said Young’s house exploded, shaking nearby homes for several miles, as the victims were walking out of the house.

Young and her daughter were badly burned, according to their family members, but coherent and talking as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Hudson said Young suffered burns all over her body and had skin hanging from her face. Scanlon said his sister was burned on her back and had a cut on her head.

WAVE 3 News was told Grayson Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Fire, a medical helicopter, Leitchfield Fire and Police departments were the first agencies to respond after the explosion.

It has not been confirmed by emergency officials or investigators that a gas leak caused the explosion.

