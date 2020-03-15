Woman charged with DUI after deadly crash on Dolly Parton Parkway

Sevierville police said Dolly Parton Parkway was shut down for hours after a fatal crash Saturday.

SPD said one person died during the crash. Police say 26-year-old Billy M. Oakes of Sevierville, died in the crash after his car caught on fire.

Police said 30-year old Meleah Catlett of Lenior City was traveling east on Dolly Parton Parkway when she hit with Oakes as he was stopped at the intersection of Industrial Park Road.

According to a release a Sevierville Police officer saw Catlett driving fast, and was preparing to make a traffic stop when the crash happened.

Officers on the scene were unable to remove Oakes from the car.

Catlett was arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.

Crews began working the scene of the crash around 2 a.m. Saturday. Dolly Parton Parkway was shut down from Ogle Furniture to Tennessee Hot Tubs. The scene was cleared by 9 a.m.

During the closure, traffic was rerouted onto Old Newport Highway. Police are asking drivers to find an alternate direction of travel.