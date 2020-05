Lillie Combs died Sunday at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.

In March, we told you about the woman known for her healthy lifestyle who was battling stage four lung cancer.

The community rallied behind her and a shirt was even designed for her at Appalachian Apparel.

Lillie loved spending time with her friends and family, going to the gym and painting.

All services are private. Lillie was 42.

