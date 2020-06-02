Woman airlifted to UK Med Center following stabbing, assault

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting that an arrest occurred on June 1st following a stabbing on American Greeting Card Road outside of Hopewell.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex after receiving complaints but were advised that the man and woman involved in the argument were armed with knives and fighting, resulting in both sustaining stab wounds.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the alleged female victim had arrived to pick up clothes from an ex-boyfriend when the man pulled a knife out and stabbed her.

She alleges that she defended herself with a kitchen knife. She received injuries to her foot, hand, and abdomen and was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted from the scene to UK Medical Center in Lexington for treatment of injuries.

The injured man, 37-year-old Daryn Michael Barrett, was transported to Baptist Healthcare Hospital Corbin for treatment of injuries and upon release was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.