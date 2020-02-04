Woman accused of murder appears back in court, but not for murder charge

Tuesday before noon Alyssa Noble's name was called once again in a Leslie County courtroom.

Noble has been in the courtroom multiple times before. She faces a slew of charges after police said she hit and killed Paige Hays back in 2017.

Tuesday she faced two new charges, each in a separate case. Noble was charged with public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence.

Officers say she was not following her home incarceration and was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center. As officials at the jail tried to drug test her, they say she used toilet water to try to alter her drug test.

Noble pleaded not guilty to public intoxication and a not guilty plea was entered for her in relation to tampering with physical evidence.

After posting bond in 2019, she was out on home incarceration and was allowed to leave her home if her mother was with her. The arrest citation from Jan. 29 reads that her mother was "nowhere to be found."

Paige Hays' family sat in the courtroom as Noble once again faced a judge.

"She keeps doing the same mistakes over and over again," said Samantha Hays, Paige's sister-in-law.

The family has been in the courtroom nearly every time Noble has.

"I want her to know that every time she's in court I'm gonna be here. I don't care if it's on something unrelated. Like today is not really related to Paige's case, but I want her to know every time she's in court I'm gonna be there," said Louise Johnson, Paige's mother. "I'm not gonna let no one forget that my child was killed on the same actions that happened last Wednesday."

Noble will be back in the courtroom Wednesday facing her murder charge, and then will be in the courtroom Feb. 11 for the charges stemming from Tuesday's court appearance.