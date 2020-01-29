Woman accused of driving drunk, killing Paige Hayes arrested again after violating conditions of release

Murder suspect Alyssa Noble is back in the Leslie Detention Center after violating her conditions of release.

"The phone started ringing and people were calling saying that she was at the Medicine Shoppe," said Paige Hayes' mother Louise Johnson.

Noble is facing charges of murder and assault after a 2017 crash that killed Paige Hayes.



"We found out today that she's been seen out several times over the past couple weeks in cars and walking. She's not supposed to be doing that," said Johnson.

In July, Noble bonded out of jail. She was placed on house arrest with a monitoring device. She was not allowed to leave without her mother accompanying her.

"I hope the judge will look at this and not allow her to get back out," said Johnson.

On Wednesday she was arrested in the Medicine Shoppe in Hyden after someone called the Leslie County Sheriff's office with a complaint.

"I don't understand why the monitoring company doesn't call or notify somebody when you've got people that don't do anything they're supposed to when they're on these things," said Leslie County Jailer Danny Clark.

When she was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center, she attempted to alter her drug test.

"She had dipped a cup into a commode to get tap water," said Clark.

Clark ordered a blood test and it was sent off to a Kentucky State Police lab.

Hayes' mom says Noble being back behind bars brings her comfort.

"It's more of a relief to have her back in jail because to be honest just doesn't she doesn't act like she's responsible for anything that's happened."

Noble is facing charges of contempt of court, public intoxication, and tampering with evidence.

Her trial for the crash is set for July 21.