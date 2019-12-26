Mother, 2 children died from Boston parking garage fall in ‘likely double murder-suicide’

Authorities say a woman “very likely” killed her two young children then herself at a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day.

Investigators are working to determine how the three victims died. There are surveillance cameras around the property, and police are asking witnesses to come forward. (Source: WHDH/CNN)

Emergency crews were called to Boston’s Renaissance Park Garage, which is owned by Northeastern University, around 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. When they arrived, they found Erin Pascal and her two children unconscious on the sidewalk. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“This entire family in a matter of minutes, aside from the father who survives them, is gone,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

WBZ-TV Chief Investigate Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reported that, according to sources, there was a domestic dispute between Pascal and the children’s father at the family’s home and Pascal took the children and left. Their father called 911 to report that she was suicidal.

Investigators say they are deeply disturbed by this case and are quick to point out the grief and distress that likely led to those final moments.

“For a parent to come to a place in which they harm their children in this way indicates that their mental health struggles were severe," Rollins said.

She said that on Christmas and in the holiday season, it can be a challenging and difficult time, but it is imperative that people know there is help.

If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273-TALK for help.

