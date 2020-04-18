Wolfe County woman closes salon to only continue hardships as she tests for COVID-19

During the pandemic WYMT has brought you stories based on the information from Governor Andy Beshear's news conferences', ways to help keep you safe and stories just to brighten your day.

One Wolfe County woman felt all those things happened to her in just a short period of time.

After the governor's order to close all non-essential businesses.

"It was a lot to take in."

Savannah Halsey, owner of Southern Roots salon, would have to close by 8 p.m that Monday.

"It is one of our main sources of income so it has definitely been an adjustment,' said Halsey. Normally working 12-14 hour days, 6 days a week. Her fiance picked up hours at work.

"They were really good about helping us out. He was working 14-16 hour days, with only one day off."

And just when things were beginning to become manageable.

Halsey began to feel sick.

"I had actually been in Nashville for the SEC tournament but then it got cancelled so we came home," she said. " It was the most miserable I think I have ever been in my life."

After seeing her doctor, testing negative for flu, strep and mono, testing for coronavirus were next.

"And they tested me through the swab through the nose, which was absolutely awful."

Told to expect results in 3-5 days, after 8 days and counting she had received none. Her fiance unable to return to work, in case her test came back positive, he would have infected others.

"We were making everything work like people were bringing us food and like sitting it on our porch," said Halsey. "

Her fiance's job trying to work with them. Since he was not laid off he could not receive unemployment. Leaving them 12 days with no income.

"You could tell it was stressing them out because it was one day after the other we were having to say we did not have the results."

And on the 12 days of waiting, "I got my results back and luckily they were negative."

Giving her relief that this situation was over. Her husband was able to return to work.

Halsey giving anyone advice who gets tested. Stay calm, know testing centers are working hard and we will get through this.