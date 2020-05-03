Wolfe County resident makes more than 2,000 free masks for those in need

During this trying time, there have been silver linings as many in our community have done what they can to help those in need.

One Kentuckian from Wolfe County is using her love for sewing to make free masks for anyone who needs them.

"Before this everybody called me a fabric hoarder and I said I guess this is the reason I've been hoarding it all along," says Kathy Green.

Kathy has a knack for sewing and she's using her skills to help out.

"I make different sizes and I give them to whoever needs them," Kathy says.

Kathy has made more than 2,000 masks free of charge.

She says she got the idea after making masks from her friend after they went through chemotherapy sessions.

Kathy works from home, making an average of 70 masks per day.

They've been sent to doctors, nurses, and grocery store workers.

Her masks have even made their way to hard-hit New York and New Jersey.

"I don't know how the people got my name, but I had people request them from all over and I have not turned anybody down," Kathy says.

Just one example of a Kentuckian who has been a hero during this fight.

Kathy says she is in need of elastic to keep making her masks.

If you're interested in donating elastic or if you're in need of a mask you can reach out to Kathy on her Facebook, Kathy Green.