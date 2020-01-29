Wolfe County native inks recording deal in Nashville

A Wolfe County native is ready to make his mark in Nashville.

Tyler Booth just inked a deal with Villa 40/Sony Music Nashville.

"Talk about a dream come true...," Booth posted on Facebook. "They heard the music I was making and plucked me out of the hills of Kentucky and I could not be more grateful to partner with them."

His newest songs are called "Long Comes A Girl" and "Where The Livin' Is".

Booth has been writing songs for years. You can often find him performing at Austin City Saloon in Corbin.

"None of this would be possible without y'all believing in me and my music, so thank you," Booth added on his Facebook announcement.