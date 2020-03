Country music singer/songwriter Tyler Booth announced Monday on his official Facebook page that he will open for Willie Nelson.

The show will be May 1 at the CMA Theater in Nashville, Tenn. which houses the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Booth described Nelson as "a personal hero" of his and said it was an "honor" to open for him.

He also said that when he takes the stage he will "be thinking of y’all that have been following this musical journey of mine."