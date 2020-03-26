Wolfe County business donates more than 700 pounds of beef to local food pantries

The JSW Farm Chop Shop in Wolfe County donated 750 pounds of ground beef to local food pantries in the community on Thursday.

Multiple boxes were full of fresh ground beef and loaded into the back of a truck which was then delivered to the Catholic Church of the Good Shepard and Abiding Hope Food Pantry.

Chop Shop manager Michael Lacy and others at the Chop Shop wanted to give back to the community.

"In times like this a few shortages and different stores I think it can really help out a lot of families feed a lot of children really anyone that's in need," explained Lacy. "We're employing a lot of local people with that we want to support the places they come from their families their friends we just want to give as much as we can to this community," said Lacy.

The first stop was the Catholic Church of the Good Shepard. Some of the ground beef was already given away on Thursday.

"I know the people in this county what they'll do with two pounds of ground beef they'll feed a big family for several days so I'm guessing a lot of people will be making pots of chili and things like that," said Sister Susan Marie Pleiss.

The last stop was at Abiding Hope Food Pantry where they are focusing on the senior citizens in the community who might not be able to visit a grocery store due to COVID-19.

"If they can't come then we got people that deliver to them *butted* our main focus right now is the seniors and the elderly people to make sure they're taken care of," said Pastor Eugene Spencer.

