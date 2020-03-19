Wolfe County native Tyler Booth to perform concert on Facebook Live

Wolfe County artist Tyler Booth will perform on Facebook Live tonight.

Booth was forced to cancel his upcoming concert dates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“For all these dates that are getting thrown around, rescheduled and dropped, I just want the fans to know we’re gonna make it right," Booth said. "And one of the ways we’re doing that is through online concerts, doing a few songs tonight!”

Booth will sing his newest track "Half a Mind to Go Crazy" among others at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Click here to go to Booth's Facebook page.

Booth said there will be more online concerts to come depending on how long the outbreak lasts.