Wolfe County Search and Rescue saves dog stuck on ledge

"It doesn’t matter how many legs you have," said the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team.

At about 12:15 Sunday afternoon, the team was dispatched to rescue a dog that was stranded on a ledge in the middle of a waterfall in Menifee County.

Elola, an Irish wolfhound, had become stuck after wandering from her home. Technical rope rescue technicians were sent out to help the dog in need.

After setting up a high angle rescue operation, one of the rope technicians was able to get to the tired, wet and scared pup.

Elola immediately came to her rescuer. After fitting her with a specialized dog harness, the dog was brought to safety.

Elola was not injured and was safely returned to her family.