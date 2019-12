A body was recovered below a cliff line in Wolfe County Thursday night.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team conducted a recovery operation around 6 p.m.

They found a local man's body below a cliff line in the Mullins Pt. area.

Sister station WKYT talked to the county coroner, who said the victim was a military veteran who went into the woods often. The coroner said the man may have died from hypothermia, but that is not certain at this time.