Wolfe County Search and Rescue locates 7 lost hikers at Red River Gorge

On Saturday around 10 a.m., the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team received a 911 call about a group of seven hikers lost in the northern section of the Red River Gorge.

The rescue team was able to get coordinates from a mobile device of one of the hikers, and a small team was dispatched to the area.

They said they followed their new protocols in the wake of COVID-19.

The group of hikers were found about two and a half miles from their vehicle and were prepared for the night they spent in the backcountry.

Member of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said the area they were found has a lot of blowdowns, making navigating difficult.