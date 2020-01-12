Crews in Wolfe County rescue 11-year-old boy from cliff

Officials with Wolfe County Search and Rescue said an 11-year-old boy called 911 Sunday afternoon. The boy said he was stranded on the ledge of a cliff.

Officials said the boy had wandered ahead of his family on a trail and had climbed under a railing just before reaching Sky Bridge Arch. He then slipped and landed on a cliff ledge that prevented him from falling 100 feet or more.

Someone lowered the young boy a tow strap to secure him until crews arrived to get him off of the cliff.

When team members arrived on the scene, they determined that a ladder could be used to get the boy back to safety. They secured the ladder with an anchoring system and belayed the boy with a safety line as he climbed to safety.

