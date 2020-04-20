Wolfe County Extension Office prepares to give out food boxes

The Wolfe County Extension Office prepared 348 food boxes for those who are 60-years-old and older.

"We are starting the processing of our senior commodity day normally this is a process that all takes place on the 3rd Tuesday of the month," said Heather Graham, Wolfe County extension agent of agriculture and natural resources.

The team at the extension office usually has a group of volunteers who help packs the boxes but this year was different.

"Given the social distancing that has been put in place by the Governor we have contacted the food pantry so we can get everything boxed up," said Graham.

The team is making sure those who receive the food stay safe.

"They don't even have to get out of their cars. So, they come through our carport and then we put the boxes in their cars so they have no contact with us what so ever," added Graham.

Last year a line of cars showed up for the food boxes.

"It means that we are making an impact in our community and that we are serving those that need help," said Graham.

The program is for those 60-years-old and older who meet the USDA commodity guidelines and have also filled out the commodity supplemental food program application.

You can call the Wolfe County Extension Office with questions at 606-668-3712.