Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue locate stranded hikers

On Sunday night, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team was called out to look for four missing hikers.

Officials from the rescue team said the hikers lost their way after attempting to hike from the unofficial Douglass trail to Eagle’s Point Buttress then on to Osborne Bend Trail where they became stranded near the top of a cliff.

The rescue team was able to contact the hikers and get their location from a GPS signal, eventually finding them.

Officials with Wolfe County Search and Rescue said the lost hikers did a lot of things right including sticking together, staying put and building a fire as temperatures were dropping into the mid-30s.

